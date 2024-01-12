Checkers and Knights team up to host outdoor hockey game at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City will see a first this weekend when the Charlotte Checkers take to the ice at Truist Field in Uptown for a regular season matchup against the Rochester Americans on Saturday.

It will be the first time the Checkers have participated in an outdoor game as well as the first professional outdoor hockey game in the city of Charlotte.

The Queen City Outdoor Classic is a partnership between the Charlotte Knights and Checkers.

“These are the type of events that don’t happen every day,” Charlotte Knights General Manager Rob Egan told Channel 9.

The puck drops at 7:04 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a free fan fest from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mint Street.

Officials with the Knights say there are still a few tickets left for the game that are standing room only.

