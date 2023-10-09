Fan Guide: Checking out the Charlotte Checkers

CHARLOTTE — Grab your team jersey and cowbell: The Charlotte Checkers are back on the ice at Bojangles Coliseum.

This season, fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the team on weekend dates. Of the 36 home games, 29 land on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday, including the previously-announced Queen City Outdoor Classic against the Rochester Americans that will be played at Truist Field on Jan. 13.

For the first time since the 2016-17 season, there are teams from California on the Checkers’ schedule. The Checkers will face off against the San Jose Barracuda at home the first weekend in November and the San Diego Gulls in mid-January.

The upcoming season also marks the first time Charlotte will face the defending Calder Cup champs in the regular season since 2018-19 with the Toronto Marlies coming to the Queen City Jan. 20-21.

Several popular promotions have returned this season, including Winning Wednesday, featuring $1 beer and a free ticket to the next Wednesday game if the Checkers win and Family Game nights, offering discounts of 40% on groups of four tickets or more.

Individual game tickets are on sale here. Ticket prices start at $25. Upcoming games are listed below.

Click here to see the full promotional schedule.

Upcoming home games at Bojangles Coliseum:

Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (My First Checkers Game - $5 kids tickets)

Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport (School Supply Drive, College Night, Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Night)

Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. vs. Bridgeport (Oktoberfest)

Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. San Diego (Military Appreciation Night, Family Game)

Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. vs. San Diego (Pooch Pawty)

Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland

Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland (Wining Wednesday, College Night)

Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Teddy Bear Toss, Family Game)

(Watch below: Meet Checkers keyboardist, team ambassador Greazy Keyz)

Meet Greazy Keyz: Checkers keyboardist, team ambassador

