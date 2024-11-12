Cheerwine taps NoDa Brewing for latest seasonal offering

CHARLOTTE — Cheerwine fans know the holidays are getting closer when the North Carolina brand’s Holiday Punch hits store shelves.

The ready-to-serve Cheerwine Holiday Punch was introduced in 2014 and has seen steady growth over the past decade, according to the company.

This year, Cheerwine has tapped Charlotte’s NoDa Brewing Company again to introduce Cheerwine Holiday Ale, an American wheat ale that blends the classic Cheerwine flavor with pineapple. The two beverage companies partnered last year on Cheerwine Ale, which quickly became one of the top brands in NoDa’s portfolio after it launched.

“Collaborating with NoDa on Holiday Ale is a wonderful way to celebrate our beloved Holiday Punch,” Cheerwine’s Joy Harper, a fifth-generation founding family member, said in a news release. “The response to Cheerwine Ale was overwhelmingly positive, and we knew we wanted to expand this partnership to create a seasonal beer that people can enjoy alongside Punch.”

Cheerwine Holiday Punch and Holiday Ale are available for a limited time at select stores in North Carolina and South Carolina. Cheerwine Holiday Punch can be found at Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Publix, Ingles, and Walmart.

