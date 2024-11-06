NoDa Brewing launches ‘Poured with Purpose’ campaign to support local nonprofits

CHARLOTTE — NoDa Brewing Co. is ready to pour on the support for local charities.

The brewery has launched a new charitable giving campaign, Poured with Purpose, to support local nonprofit organizations that align with its core pillars of giving, which include promoting mental and physical well-being, fostering inclusive spaces, protecting the environment, and strengthening community ties.

On Tuesdays, customers will receive a $1 token with every pint ordered in the taproom to contribute to one of four featured charities on the brewery’s Impact Wall.

At the end of each trimester, the charities will receive the donations collected. In addition, NoDa will match the donations up to $500 to the organization that receives the most tokens. Patrons can also purchase extra tokens to increase their donation.

For the first round of donations, NoDa is focusing on charitable programs that directly support the relief efforts in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact.

These are the organizations selected:

- Manna FoodBank

- BeLoved Asheville

- United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County

- Mountain Projects

NoDa is accepting nominations on a rolling basis for its next round of donations. Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can apply through the brewery’s website here.

VIDEO: Several Charlotte breweries take gold at NC Brewers Cup

Several Charlotte breweries take gold at NC Brewers Cup

©2024 Cox Media Group