Cherryville man arrested after reported overnight assault and kidnapping

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman reported to police on April 5 that she had been assaulted and held at gunpoint overnight by her boyfriend.

She was treated at a local hospital and released, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Cole Taylor of Cherryville was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including 2nd degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, communicating threats, injury to personal property, and a crime of domestic violence.

Donald Cole Taylor

Taylor received a secured bond of $107,500 and is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

©2026 Cox Media Group