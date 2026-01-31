Calm Eagle Scout outsmarts accused fake cop, escapes kidnapping

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Jackson O’Donoghue, 17, escaped a kidnapping attempt Thursday night in Matthews after police said a man jumped into his car and pretended to be a police officer.

The teenager, an Eagle Scout, was able to remain calm and lead the suspect toward the Matthews Police Department.

Police arrested 40-year-old John McGough in connection with the incident. He has been charged with kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The incident began at the intersection of Sam Newell Road and Highway 51. According to investigators, the suspect allegedly demanded that the teenager drive him after claiming he was an officer working on a police investigation.

Dash camera video from the vehicle captured the initial interaction. Jackson O’Donoghue, an Eagle Scout who grew up in the area, said the encounter began when the man approached him. “He was talking and kind of mumbled and walked over here,” O’Donoghue said.

Once the man was inside the car, he reportedly claimed to be a law enforcement officer to justify the ride.

“He had said that he was working on an investigation with the police and that somebody might have gotten hurt, and that’s what he needed to get a ride for,” O’Donoghue said.

As he drove the suspect around, O’Donoghue noticed the man repeatedly touching his clothing and became concerned he was carrying a weapon.

“He had a zip up and it looked like he was printing a firearm under his Patagonia,” O’Donoghue said.

“Every once in a while he would tap his jacket and look behind him and just kind of traits of someone who I would think would be carrying a gun.”

O’Donoghue also observed behavior that led him to believe the man might be struggling with his mental health. At one point, the suspect gave instructions based on things that were not there.

“He said to stop before the car in front of me and there wasn’t a car in front of me, there was nobody in the lane ahead of me,” O’Donoghue said.

Despite his fear, O’Donoghue focused on remaining composed to avoid escalating the situation.

“I didn’t want to provoke him at all. I’ve said it before. he seemed volatile. I didn’t want to provoke him, so I talked to him in the most calm, friendly, and personal manner that I could,” O’Donoghue said.

O’Donoghue eventually convinced the man to let him out of the car near the police station by claiming he needed to use the restroom.

“So I got out and walked probably about 30 feet that direction to a telephone pole because I thought he had a pistol. And I figured that if I was running would be enough distance, so I turned and bolted,” O’Donoghue said.

After O’Donoghue ran to the station and sought help, police located and arrested McGough a short distance away. McGough is currently being held in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

