Chester City officials receive threatening letters, SLED investigating

CHESTER, S.C. — Several members of the Chester City Council received threatening letters this week.

On Friday, the Chester Police Department was informed that these city officials, including the mayor, had received individually addressed letters that threatened physical harm, police said.

Chester Police contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for assistance because of the individuals involved.

Investigators identified the person responsible for sending the letters. SLED’s Behavioral Science Unit then confirmed that the person had a history of mental health-related issues.

SLED is continuing to investigate, police said.

They have asked that citizens report any threats to the police by calling (803) 385-5433.

