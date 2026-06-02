1 killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-85N

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash in west Mecklenburg County, MEDIC confirmed Tuesday morning.

It happened just after midnight along Interstate 85 North near the Sam Wilson Road exit.

UPDATE: Traffic was temporarily BLOCKED I-85 NB prior to I-485 in west #clt but traffic is now flowing. A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer prior to x30 is still blocking the right lanes. #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/E9LIbDIyCC — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) June 2, 2026

The right lanes of the interstate are closed as crews work to clean up the crash. Drivers should expect some onlooker delays in the area.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the victim and what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group