Chester County Sheriff’s Office conducts active shooter training exercise

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — On Saturday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active shooter training exercise at the Chester County Government Office.

The training is in collaboration with local EMS and fire departments.

In you’re in the area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can expect a heavy presence of law enforcement, EMS and fire vehicles and personnel, as well as loud noises, vehicle sirens and simulated gunfire.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that this is a controlled training exercise to ensure community preparedness.

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