Chester Police Chief announces resignation

CHESTER, S.C. — Chester Police Chief William Petty has announced his resignation, effective Nov. 7.

Citing personal and professional reasons, Petty said he will step down after a tenure marked by significant departmental reforms.

Petty, who took on the role during a challenging period for the Chester Police Department, focused on rebuilding trust and modernizing practices.

Under his leadership, the department overhauled policies, secured grant funding for technology improvements, and strengthened community partnerships, officials said.

“After much thought and reflection, I am formally resigning from my position as Chief of Police for the City of Chester,” Petty wrote in his resignation letter.

Petty said he is confident that the foundation built during his tenure would support continued growth and success for the department.

Petty thanked the citizens of Chester and his fellow officers for their support and trust.

WATCH: CMPD makes history with appointment of next police chief

CMPD makes history with appointment of next police chief

©2025 Cox Media Group