Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say

CHESTER, S.C. — Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton was terminated Wednesday, city officials said.

City Administrator Malik Whitaker and Mayor Carlos Williams met with Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, members of the sheriff’s command staff, and County Administrator Brian Hester about the continuation of law enforcement services within the city of Chester, due to the chief’s dismissal.

They said they are ensuring the people will have the “best police services available.”

Sheriff’s Capt. Al Crawford will serve as the operational commander for law enforcement services in the city of Chester.

This temporary role is in addition to what he does at the sheriff’s office.

“This temporary adjustment to the structure of law enforcement services in the City is in no way an effort by Sheriff Dorsey to permanently supplant or replace police services by the City of Chester,” city officials said. “We recognize the Sheriff’s Office has limited resources as well, and we expect to receive additional help from our state law enforcement partners.”

The city did not give a reason why officials fired Singleton.

