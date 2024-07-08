Chesterfield County inmate captured after escaping through open door

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate is back in the Chesterfield County jail after investigators say he escaped late Sunday night through an open door.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that someone propped a door open, allowing the suspect to walk right out around 11 p.m.

Deputies were able to find the suspect quickly, and he was brought back to jail. The inmate wasn’t immediately identified.

This is the same jail that an accused murderer escaped from just a year ago. Last summer, Emanuel Bedford escaped through a window while awaiting trial for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Deirdre Reed.

Bedford was eventually found and returned to the jail.

