Chief Meteorologist of the Carolinas, Steve Udelson, retiring in February

CHARLOTTE — After 27 years of forecasting the skies above the Carolinas Severe Weather Center 9′s Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson announced his retirement from Channel 9.

The award-winning meteorologist has been a fixture in the Charlotte area, known for his trusted weather accuracy. Countless viewers have relied on Steve’s forecasts to plan their day and to stay safe in times of severe weather.

February will be Steve’s last month on air with Channel 9.

Outside of delivering daily weather forecasts on Channel 9, Steve has worked endless hours tracking record-breaking storms across the Carolinas including Hurricane Floyd in 1999, the Charlotte ice storm of 2004, and many tornados throughout the viewing area and beyond.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to both be invited into people’s homes for the last 27 years as well as work with some of the best talent both in front of and behind the camera,” said Udelson.

Steve won two regional Emmys and was named North Carolina Weathercaster of the Year multiple times. He has worked with local and federal leaders to improve lifesaving radar coverage across the region. The American Meteorological Society awarded Steve with their Certified Broadcast Meteorological (CBM) designation, a professional recognition for the quality of his weather broadcasts. The CBM designation is a mark of distinction and recognition. Steve was the first meteorologist in Charlotte to earn the high honor.

“Steve is always ready to go when there’s a chance of dangerous weather,” said Mike Oliveira, WSOC-TV News Director. “He’s an expert at taking complex weather information and seamlessly making it easy to understand. Simply put, he did the job the right way.”

Steve’s first interest in weather occurred as a student at the University of Maryland when he had the opportunity to co-op with the National Weather Service in Washington, D.C. for two years. After graduation, he put his B.S. degree in Physical Sciences to work at WCSH in Portland, Maine. In 1985, Steve headed south to work for WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach. Later Steve accepted a position as evening weather anchor at WLVI in Boston, his hometown. From there, he headed for WJLA in Washington, D.C., and WFLA in Tampa, Florida, prior to coming to Charlotte in 1997.

Steve’s commitment to the community went beyond the weather wall. Steve’s Coats For Kids celebrated 20 years in 2023. He championed this campaign providing the community with warm coats each winter. Over the span of this annual campaign, there have been over 300,000 coats donated. Steve’s generosity will forever have an impact on the community.

“Steve is a true professional who put the safety and well-being of the viewers first,” said Cedric Thomas, WSOC-TV Vice President and General Manager. “His passion for weather and the evolution of forecast technology made his coverage unmatched.”

Steve’s last day on air will be his birthday – February 28th.

