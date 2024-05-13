I-85 South in Gaston County closed due to death investigation

GASTONIA, N.C. — Part of I-85 South in Gaston County is closed, causing major backups in the area while police investigate a death on the highway.

The stretch of the busy highway around Exit 20 to NC 279 closed around 10:50 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

NCDOT suggests taking Exit 21 to Cox Road, taking a left on Cox Road then a right to US 29/US 74 to I-85 South.

GEMS confirmed one person is dead.

(WATCH: Father shot in SUV with young kids inside, police say)

Father shot in SUV with young kids inside, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group