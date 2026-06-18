Child dies after being pulled from retention pond in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 7-year-old boy died after crews pulled him from a retention pond Wednesday night in southwest Charlotte, according to the police.

Dispatch got the emergency call at 6:23 p.m., and first responders rushed to Lady Bell Drive off Hamilton Road.

A witness told Charlotte Fire that the child went into the pond that was behind a neighborhood, tried to get back to shore, but couldn’t.

The first responders arrived minutes later and began searching for the boy. Dive companies were called in, as well.

The child was pulled out of the water at 6:59 p.m., Charlotte Fire said. The drowning victim was taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, the police report stated.

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