China Grove choir to perform with iconic rock band

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A contest is putting a group of local choir students on the same stage as an iconic classic rock group.

The Carson High School Choir will be performing with the rock band Foreigner this weekend.

“I was ecstatic. And I couldn’t wait to tell everybody else,” said student Brayden Carter.

The choir will hit the stage at the PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday.

They will be singing along with the band as they perform one of their most popular songs, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

>> The choir discussed how this rare opportunity has helped them focus on the future, in the video at the top of the page.

