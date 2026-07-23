Chipotle opens Ballantyne restaurant with another to follow

CHARLOTTE — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is adding two new restaurants to its Charlotte footprint.

The California-based fast-casual chain opened at 13855 Conlan Circle in Ballantyne on July 22. The roughly 3,100-square-foot restaurant is part of the Ballantyne Quad shopping center, near Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. Reid’s Fine Foods recently opened there.

A second location is set to open at 4035 Concord Parkway S. on July 28. The Concord restaurant will feature the brand’s Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up option that allows customers to pick up digital orders from their car.

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