Five arrested in connection with March shooting death of Albemarle woman

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Five people have been arrested in connection with the March shooting death of a woman, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

The shooting happened on March 25 near Heath Street and Elizabeth Avenue.

Officers found 23-year-old Rickasia Liles suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Elizabeth Avenue. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

On July 21, investigators charged five suspects in the case.

Yasir Thomas Molee Davidson, 18, of Albemarle, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held without bond.

Police also charged four juveniles from Albemarle. One juvenile faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held without bond.

The remaining three juveniles are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. All three are also being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albemarle Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 704-984-9511.

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