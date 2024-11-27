Church board member says progressive senior minister resigned

CHARLOTTE — Senior Minister Ben Boswell is not with Myers Park Baptist Church anymore and some believe he was forced out because of how he led the church on issues of diversity.

Since 2016, Boswell had been the senior minister but was ousted last weekend.

Tim and Joni Emry joined the church two years ago.

“The removal, the firing of Ben Boswell, was without merit,” Tim Emry said.

The couple got married at Myers Park Baptist Church.

“The reason that my wife and I joined the church was because we believed in the mission of the church,” Emry said.

He was later asked to be a deacon.

“I resigned last evening,” Emry said.

Myers Park Baptist is known for being a safe haven for the LGBTQ community and women leading in the pulpit.

In recent years, Boswell has led teachings on what he calls “Confronting Whiteness.”

“It was said in the meeting that there’s too much social justice, and there’s not enough comfort. This was said by a white deacon,” Emry said. “They wanted to feel more comfortable.”

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe spoke with Marcy McClanahan, chairwoman of the deacon board, and she is denying Emry’s allegations.

“This whole thing is very offensive to me,” she said. “I have a brown son, and to be called a racist makes my blood boil.”

While she would not give details, McClanahan said the church council, met last weekend to discuss issues with Boswell’s leadership.

“The deacons discussed and voted overwhelmingly to separate from Mr. Boswell,” she said. “We met with him on Monday, and he chose to resign.”

Emry believes Boswell was forced to resign over being too welcoming to diversity.

“That is absolutely not accurate,” McClanahan said. “I strongly disagree with that characterization of events. Race played absolutely no role in this decision.”

McClanahan said Boswell’s exit won’t change the church’s mission.

“Myers Park Baptist Church is a historic church, founded over 80 years ago with the enduring commitment to justice, inclusivity, community, and spirituality and that remains unwavering,” McClanahan said.

Lowe spoke with more than one member of the church Tuesday night.

Some told Lowe there is an effort to organize opposition to the church council and the deacon board’s actions.

Lowe asked Boswell if he wanted an interview, but he declined.

