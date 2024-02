CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 spoke with the pastor of a church working to create a more inclusive culture in Charlotte and beyond.

The Confronting Whiteness annual conference at Myers Park Baptist Church will give people the opportunity to talk about racial justice and healing.

In the video at the top of this webpage, hear from Rev. Benjamin Boswell about this year’s topic: reparations.

