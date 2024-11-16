Church building to be transformed into housing for people experiencing homelessness

CHARLOTTE — A church building in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood is being transformed into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The 100-year-old building on the property at Park Drive and East Fifth Street served as an emergency shelter for women who were unhoused 10 years ago.

Jesca Yiksah-el temporarily lived at Easter’s Home at Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

“I was one of the last people that came to this facility,” she said.

Yiksah-el, now a member of Caldwell Presbyterian Church, is watching the building’s transformation.

“This is going to give them stability and a brand-new lease on life because you have a place to live and you don’t have to worry about where you’re going to lay your head tonight,” she said.

The church is turning the building into 21 studio apartments to address Charlotte’s housing crisis.

“In many cases, these will be folks who tonight might be on a park bench so it’s a stable place,” said Pastor John Cleghorn.

The church partnered with Dream Key Partners, a builder focused on affordable housing in Charlotte, and Roof Above, which will provide case management.

“The only way that people with real problems, including real poverty, can live a more stable and productive life is to be housed first,” Cleghorn said. “And so that’s the principle of this, of this venture.”

Yiksah-el said she’s looking forward to serving those who are currently unhoused.

“We want to be whatever we need to be to help them with their new lives,” she said.

The $6 million project is set to open by May 2025.

The church is holding a symposium on Nov. 23 for other churches interested in turning part of their building into housing.

The Affordable Housing Summit will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 1609 East Fifth Street, Charlotte.

