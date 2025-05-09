Deadly crash reported along I-85 on-ramp in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department says at least one person was killed in a crash Friday morning along an Interstate 85 on-ramp.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on the ramp from Bessemer City Road, according to GPD.

Police said first responders were working along the ramp, and they asked drivers to give avoid the area.

Investigators haven’t identified the victim yet.

We’re working on getting details on what happened. Check back for updates.

