Deadly crash reported along I-85 on-ramp in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department says at least one person was killed in a crash Friday morning along an Interstate 85 on-ramp.
It happened just after 8 a.m. on the ramp from Bessemer City Road, according to GPD.
Police said first responders were working along the ramp, and they asked drivers to give avoid the area.
UPDATE: #BessemerCity Rd. is CLOSED at I-85 due to serious crash in #GastonCo #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/zgPxl1aLHy— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 9, 2025
Investigators haven’t identified the victim yet.
We’re working on getting details on what happened. Check back for updates.
