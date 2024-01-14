City of Albemarle Receives $17 million from state for water and sewer projects

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The City of Albemarle will soon have upgraded water systems, according to a release.

The city received $17 million for water system projects from the North Carolina State budget. The funds were recently presented at an Albemarle City Council Meeting.

“We are so grateful to State Senator Carl Ford and N.C. House Representative Wayne Sasser. This funding is a big help to our budget. It will greatly benefit our citizens and allow us to make critical improvements to our water system infrastructure,” said Ronnie Michael, City of Albemarle Mayor.

The funding will help support two projects. The first will be to replace an existing 24-inch raw water line. The water line will carry up to 12-million gallons of water per day from Badin Lake. The original water line was installed in 1947.

The new water line will start at Old Whitney Pumhouse Road and end at the water treatment plant. It will cost around $32 million.

The other project will replace a 20-inch water line on the travel lane of U.S. Highway 52 between the water treatment plant and the Atrium Health Stanly hospital campus, a release said. It’s set to cost around $6.2 million.

