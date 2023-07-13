Family of man killed by CMPD officer in 2019 settles lawsuit with city

CHARLOTTE — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the City of Charlotte.

Officer Wende Kerl shot and killed Danquirs Franklin outside of a north Charlotte Burger King back in 2019.

In April, an appeals court ruled in favor of Franklin’s family. It reversed a federal judge’s decision to grant Officer Kerl qualified immunity, clearing the way for the family to sue. The court also ruled the City of Charlotte cannot be held liable under the federal constitution for the shooting.

Body camera video shows the moments Kerl repeatedly told Franklin to put the gun down. But when Franklin reached into his pocket, Kerl fired.

Franklin’s family has claimed he died while trying to comply. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the shooting and decided that it was justified.

On Thursday, the family’s attorneys announced it has settled with the city for $1.5 million. Franklin’s family told Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis they are glad to be able to move forward from this.

Channel 9 is reaching out to the city for comment. Though it has settled, the city has not admitted any fault in the case.

