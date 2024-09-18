City of Charlotte spends more than $36K on 17 new chairs

CHARLOTTE — You may want to take a seat before reading this.

The city of Charlotte spent $36,441.31 on 17 new chairs for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center dais. A spokesperson for the city of Charlotte says the cost included delivery.

The chairs serve Charlotte City Council, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, and the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board. They made their debut Tuesday night at the Mecklenburg County Commission meeting.

The Government Center dais has new chairs pic.twitter.com/DqGsBAaG2i — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 17, 2024

Channel 9 has requested a copy of the purchase contract.

The new chairs are navy blue in color. The old pink chairs are 15 years old and were worn out, according to a spokesperson. They will be auctioned off. The public is invited to participate in the city auction. A date has not been determined yet.

(VIDEO: Charlotte City Council approves purchase necessary for Red Line rail)

Charlotte City Council approves purchase necessary for Red Line rail

©2024 Cox Media Group