City of Charlotte unveils final list of interim mayoral candidates

CHARLOTTE — Just over a month after Mayor Vi Lyles announced her resignation, a total of 113 people are hoping to take her place.

That’s how many people applied for the interim position, according to city leaders.

Longtime civic leader Carrie Cook is one of those applicants.

Carrie Cook

She is the executive director of the Greenlight Fund and is the current vice president and community affairs officer for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, which covers Charlotte.

The Black Political Caucus is planning to endorse an applicant on Sunday.

Charlotte City Council will hear from applicants next week.

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