Murder suspect wanted in connection with NC missing man’s death

BROOKFORD, N.C. — The Brookford Police Department identified a suspect accused of killing a man who has been missing for a month.

Investigators say Joshua Ray Begley is wanted for murder, concealment of death, and possession of a firearm by a felon during the commission of a felony. He’s identified as the suspect in the death of Claude Wayne “Doc” Holsclaw.

Channel 9 reported earlier this week when investigators found human remains at Holsclaw’s property in Brookford.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that they asked for police to check on the Vietnam War veteran after he hadn’t been seen in a month.

“He was a staple of our community,” said Holsclaw’s cousin, Melissa Minton. “Something definitely happened to him by somebody.”

It’s not clear what led to Holsclaw’s death. Police didn’t immediately release details about what connected Begley to the alleged crime.

Police say Begley hasn’t been caught as of Saturday morning, and officers are working with the State Bureau of Investigation to try and find him.

Begley is considered “possibly armed and dangerous,” according to Brookford police.

If you have information on Begley’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

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