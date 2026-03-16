City of Concord launches new tool for reporting non-emergency issues

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord has launched a new online reporting tool called Concord Click-2-Fix for residents to report non-emergency issues like potholes and damaged street signs.

The free service is replacing the former Concord Mobile Care application.

The new system is designed to provide a faster and more convenient way for the public to request city services. Unlike the previous app-based program, Click-2-Fix does not require users to create a username or password before submitting a report, officials said.

The reporting tool covers various issues including streetlights that are out and damage to city property. Residents can access the platform from any device without downloading a specific mobile application. By removing the login requirement, the city aims to eliminate common issues such as forgotten passwords and extra steps when requesting assistance.

City officials said they kept several features from the former system that users found helpful. These include an interactive map that allows residents to pinpoint the exact location of a problem. The tool also retains the function to upload images of the damage or issue being reported.

When a resident submits a report through the website, the system automatically generates a ticket. This request is then routed to the correct city department for resolution. Users have the option to provide their contact information to receive a confirmation email and a ticket number to track the progress of their request.

The reporting tool is available at ConcordNC.gov/Click2Fix. Officials said that residents who have the former Concord Mobile Care application on their phones should delete it, as the city no longer supports that program.

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