23-year-old dies after shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Deputies in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Sunday night that left a 23-year-old man dead.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Old Camden Road after gunshots were reported. They found the victim lying in the driveway after he had been shot.

The victim was identified as Jaheim Crawford-Hood. Deputies said he was alive when they found him, but he died after being taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was one of several people outside the home when a car sped by, and a shootout happened between people in the car and people outside the home.

The sheriff’s office says they don’t believe this was a random shooting, but a suspect hasn’t been identified yet.

“This shooting happened in the presence of witnesses, and we need those folks and anybody else who knows anything about this case to talk with us,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a news release.

Deputies said Crawford-Hood was the only person hit in the shootout. Two other cars were damaged.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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