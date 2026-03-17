City of Conover secures $1.29M in state grants for local projects

CONOVER, N.C. — The City of Conover has secured more than $1.29 million in competitive state grant funding over the past 45 days, officials with the city stated in a news release. The money will support infrastructure improvements, economic development and pedestrian safety while providing long-term savings for local taxpayers.

The funding, which comes from three different North Carolina state departments, is part of a city initiative to aggressively pursue outside investment, according to the news release. These grants will allow the city to move forward with critical utility repairs and transportation projects while minimizing costs to residents.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded the city $655,000 for pedestrian safety.

This funding will be used to construct new sidewalks and pedestrian improvements along Conover Boulevard East. The project is designed to connect City Park to nearby neighborhoods and expand safe walking access along one of the city’s primary corridors.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety provided $542,000 for utility infrastructure. These funds are designated for the design and engineering of a new influent pump station at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The project is intended to protect critical infrastructure from flooding and ensure the long-term reliability of the municipal sewer system.

A $100,000 Building Reuse Grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce will support local economic development. The grant will fund the renovation of an existing industrial building in Conover. City officials stated that this renovation is expected to attract new jobs and increase economic activity in the area.

Mayor Kyle Hayman credited the city’s staff and department heads for the successful grant applications. He emphasized that the outside funding allows for community investment without placing the full financial burden on local residents.

“These projects strengthen the foundation of our community,” Hayman said in the news release. “By securing grant funding whenever possible, we can invest in jobs, infrastructure and safety improvements while offsetting their cost to our taxpayers. Credit for securing these grants goes to our fantastic staff and the leadership of our department heads.”

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