City council pitches in for roads not maintained by city or state

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is addressing roads not maintained by the city or state.

On Tuesday night, council approved an agreement for the Metropolitan Transit Commission. That’s the committee of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County towns that oversees transportation.

The towns and county say the city needs to do more to address “orphan roads” — private roads not maintained by the city or the state.

Grand Palisades Parkway in Steele Creek is one of those orphan roads.

“It has become a major thoroughfare that is used in those areas to access places, and that is why this has become a conundrum,” Councilman Ed Driggs said Tuesday.

Channel 9 has reported on this road in the past. The developer, Lennar, is trying to deed the street to the local homeowners association. That would make maintenance expenses the responsibility of homeowners there.

Charlotte’s city manager said a portion of a potential sales tax increase will go toward addressing orphan roads.

