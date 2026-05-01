‘Bring joy’: Panthers players, staff give back on Keep Pounding Day

Friday was the 8th Annual Keep Pounding Day, which allowed the Carolina Panthers to spread across the Charlotte area and give back.

0 of 15 ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day ‘Bring joy’: Panthers players and staff give back on Keep Pounding Day

More than 100 members of the Panthers organization, including players, coaches, staff, and front office workers, also spent the day honoring Sam Mills, No. 51.

“Everyone has their own story of coming here, and this, becoming our community, that’s one of the things in the locker room we talk about all the time, is just how grateful we are to be in the Carolinas,” said quarterback Bryce Young.

At Roof Above, the day was filled with meaningful moments, serving, and connecting.

“It’s a community, so whenever we’re able to interact, whenever we’re able to have conversations and connect with other people, we try to do everything we can to help bring joy to wherever we’re at because that’s what they do for us,” Young said.

Meanwhile, at the Habitat for Humanity off Wendover Road, team president Kristi Coleman, head coach Dave Canales, and his family joined dozens more players and staff building playhouses that will later be shared with Thompson Child and Family Services.

“I love for people to see our guys in this type of environment,” Canales said. “To see them where they might be this warrior on Sunday, and they get to cut it loose and do those things, but outside of that, these are guys that really care about community, about family, about friendship.”

One of the newest Panthers, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, wasted no time diving into his new community.

“Coach Canales always says, when you come into a new place, you’ve got to plant roots, so that’s what I do,” Phillips said. “Whether it was me in Miami, when I got to Philly, when I did some work there. And now I’m here in Carolina in the foreseeable future, definitely making this my home.”

A year ago, on Keep Pounding Day, Canales was part of the Habitat crew framing full-sized houses. Ten of those houses are nearly complete and will be ready for their families in two weeks.

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