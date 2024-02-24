Local

City council to vote on all-electric firehouse in Charlotte

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department could be going electric.

The city council is expected to vote on whether or not to spend $10.3 million to build the city’s first all-electric firehouse.

The two-story, three-bay firehouse 30 will be located on Beam Road, across from the Police and Fire Training Academy.

It would replace the firehouse that was built in 1955.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

