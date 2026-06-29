City employee charged with stealing $2,000 worth of lumber

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a city employee is responsible for stealing lumber from a local construction site.

The city of Monroe’s website lists Terry Faircloth as Lake Twitty’s lake inspector.

Faircloth has been charged with larceny from a construction site after deputies say he took lumber earlier this month from a home off Trull Hinson Road in Wingate.

The builder says the lumber was worth $2,000 and that Faircloth disabled the camera on the property.

He credits a neighbor for confronting him and taking a photo, which investigators used to make an arrest.

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