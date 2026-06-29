U.S. Marshals increase reward for 2024 Shelby murder suspect

SHELBY, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals Service has increased the reward from $4,000 to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jonathan Martzes Petty, who is wanted by the Shelby Police Department for murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Petty is sought in connection with a March 29, 2024, shooting in Shelby.

Petty, 43, is accused of shooting and killing Timothy Ruff at the Candlewood Apartments in Shelby. According to police, the deadly shooting stemmed from a disagreement.

The U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case in April 2024, further escalating the search for Petty.

Petty is described as 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head with black hair.

Investigators with the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force believe Petty has connections to multiple areas. These include Cleveland, Gaston, Rutherford and Buncombe counties in North Carolina; Cherokee, Spartanburg and Greenville counties in South Carolina; and locations in Virginia and Georgia.

Authorities suggest Petty could be living with family or close friends in those areas.

Anyone with information on Petty’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or the CRFTF directly at 704-813-6884. All information will be taken in strict confidence, and anonymity is guaranteed.

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