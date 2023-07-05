City of Hickory announces program aimed at teaching residents about local government

HICKORY, N.C. — The city of Hickory has announced the return of its Neighborhood College program this fall.

The free program allows citizens to learn more about the roles and functions of local government.

Citizens will go to a free lineup of sessions where they will learn about Hickory’s government and the services it provides. The program lasts nine weeks and not only shows the day-to-day activities of local government but its plans for the future of Hickory.

Classes are held on Mondays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will begin September 11.

Each class will focus on a different department of local government with behind-the-scenes tours of different city buildings. The program ends with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, November 7 at the Hickory City Council meeting.

The Neighborhood College program is open to anyone who lives or works in the city of Hickory but is limited to 20 participants.

If you’re interested in the program, click here to apply.

