CHARLOTTE — Two people have died following a crash in west Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The collision occurred just before 8:15 a.m. on Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road.

MEDIC said both people died at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

