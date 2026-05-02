One killed, one hurt following double shooting in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York Police Department says a man was killed and a second man was hurt following a shooting along West Liberty Street late Friday night.

Officers got a call around midnight and went to a location near West Liberty Street and Wellington Square Drive for a shooting.

Two men were shot. A 33-year-old man died on the scene. The other victim, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kejuan Dye of Clover and charged him with murder and attempted murder. Police haven’t said what sparked the violence.

Neighbors say this is normally a peaceful community. They’re surprised by Friday night’s gunfire.

Mike Oates said he heard about 12 to 13 shots.

“It was about nine shots consecutively, then it was a brief pause, and then another three or four more shots,” he said.

Oates said he knew a party was going on up the road.

“I have a lot of young kids, so I grabbed my gun and come out,” he said.

Neighbors say there have been many parties in the area before and there has never been a problem. That’s one reason they’re surprised about Friday night’s incident.

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