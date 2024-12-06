City leaders considering upgrades for Charlotte transit system

CHARLOTTE — The people who drive Charlotte’s light rail and streetcar vehicles may soon be seeing more clearly.

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on whether to spend $80,000 on new railway and headlights for the city’s 42 light rail vehicles and six streetcars.

The city is planning to buy LED lights. Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System say these lights consume less power and last longer than the current incandescent lighting.

In other transportation-related news, the wheels on the bus will go around for debate Monday night as well.

City Council members will vote on whether to buy $450,000 worth of tires from Goodyear.

The city says 71 newly purchased buses have an increased weight and axle design.

Leaders say Goodyear is the only company that can supply these tires.

