Town leaders halting growth in Union County due to overcapacity sewage system

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are saying no to new homes or businesses due to its sewer system reaching capacity.

Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis spoke with officials from three towns in the area that have halted growth until the county adds more space for sewage.

Weddington Mayor Craig Horne expressed his concerns about the sewer capacity in Union County.

He said all potential development in Weddington has been halted, including proposals for a private school and additional churches.

“We are at a dead stop, we are dead in the water. If we wanted a school, we’d have to get water and sewer. If we wanted a coffee shop, we have to get water and sewer,” Horne explained.

This comes after county commissioners scrapped plans to expand the wastewater treatment plant at 12 Mile Creek. Commissioners also voted against a new wastewater treatment plant after public backlash last year.

Horne said he and town leaders in Waxhaw and Marvin have passed resolutions urging the county to increase capacity and last month the Chamber of Commerce passed a similar resolution.

“It’s the obligation of the county to provide a basic service, water and sewer and they aren’t doing it,” Horne said.

However, some county leaders like Stony Rushing are pushing back. Rushing sent a letter saying there is a plan in place to increase capacity.

But Horne insists this isn’t just about growth, it’s about the impact this is having on those who already live in the area.

He said many families in Weddington rely on septic and are concerned that the failing sewer system could impact the water supply.

“We have people whose septic tanks are beginning to fail. It’s gonna end up in our drinking water. Not if I can help it,” Horne continued.

While several mayors in Union County say they are optimistic, they also say they are prepared to take action if the problem isn’t addressed

“We do want to bring this to the attention of the State Auditor and the State Attorney General. Some of us feel this is a violation of your fiduciary duty,” Horne said.

