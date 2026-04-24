Kannapolis City Schools dismisses students early, local restaurants close due to boil water advisory

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis City Schools are dismissing students early after a boil water advisory was issued for the area.

Kannapolis Water Resources Department announced Friday morning that they determined that contaminants carrying E. Coli bacteria were found in the city drinking water.

Officials said city’s water processed for cleaning should have eliminated the contaminants and the water should cause no detrimental issues for the public.

In accordance to NC regulations, the city is flushing and treating all water and has asked all residents to boil any drinking water.

School officials announced Friday morning that water services to all school sites have been turned off out of an abundance of caution.

All of the schools are being dismissed before noon.

McKnight and Kannapolis Middle Schools were dismissed at 11 a.m. A.L. Brown High School students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. and all elementary schools were dismissed at noon.

Parents and guardians were asked to prepare for early pick-ups or bus arrival times.

Officials said that staff will stay on site until all students are safely transported off campus.

Channel 9 is hearing that several local restaurants have had to close following the advisory, including Flyin’ Buffalo, Chophouse 101, Townhouse II, and The Pub.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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