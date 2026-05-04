City manager to unveil budget proposal, possible property tax increase

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will find out on Monday whether the city manager recommends a property tax increase.

City manager Marcus Jones is expected to unveil his budget proposal for the 2027 fiscal year.

Councilmembers will also learn if he wants utility fee increases included.

Jones’ presentation starts at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Also on Monday, Charlotte kicks off Small Business Month.

The city will hold several events throughout May celebrating small-business owners and entrepreneurs.

There is a free networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday at The Market at 7th Street.

On Thursday, city leaders will hold the Crowns of Enterprise Awards.

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