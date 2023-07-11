City of Monroe selling its C-46 to Military Aviation Museum

MONROE, N.C. — The city of Monroe’s historic military C-46 aircraft will soon move from its home at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport.

Monroe City Council last month voted to sell the C-46, known as “The Tinker Belle” to the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach.

The Tinker Belle has been in Monroe for 12 years, and it’s been to air shows across the country.

Monroe bought the Curtiss-Wright C-46 Commando from the Commemorative Air Force “to showcase the city’s commitment to the aerospace industry” back in 2011.

Communications and Tourism Director Pete Hovanec says it’s become “increasingly difficult to maintain and acquire parts specific to the aircraft due to its unique designation.”

The city has also had a hard time finding a steady group of certified pilots because of the unique aircraft.

So the Tinker Belle will live on in a museum that specifically cares for vintage aircraft.

“While this is a very bittersweet time for us, we couldn’t be more excited to see Tinker Belle go to an amazing organization dedicated to the preservation and operation of historic aircraft,” said Hovanec. “We have no doubt they will do whatever is needed to showcase this rare bird for years to come.”

The Tinker Belle will take flight to its new home later in July.

