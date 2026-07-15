City renames street after crossing guard who kept kids safe for 30 years

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A street across from Sun Valley Middle School in Indian Trail will soon be renamed to Jerome Sutton Lane, a symbol of the lasting impact he made on this community.

Sutton was all smiles at the Indian Trail Town Council meeting as he was presented a replica of the street sign that will be installed in his honor.

Leaders voted unanimously to rename a street near Sun Valley Middle School where Sutton served as a crossing guard for 30 years.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” said Sutton, former crossing guard.

He noted that streets are named after Martin Luther King Jr.

“I’m sitting on cloud nine, right now,” he said.

The community showed its appreciation on the last day before his retirement in 2022.

“I love the community,” he said. “They know I love them. They give me love right back.”

In 2019, Sutton was hailed as a hero after he put himself between children and a speeding car.

At the time, Sutton called it instinct.

“I rescued two little kids and won an award,” he said. “They gave me key to town and 10K. It was just doing the right thing.”

Sutton hopes the street sign will remind others to smile and be positive.

“Treat people good,” Sutton said. “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Nine times out of 10, it comes right back.”

The sign will be added by the end of the month.

©2026 Cox Media Group