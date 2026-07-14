100-year-old church in Concord transformed into affordable housing

CONCORD, N.C. — There’s a nearly century-old church in North Carolina that’s been revitalized with custom finishes and brand-new appliances; and it’s giving families in Cabarrus County a new lease on life.

A once-vacant church has been resurrected by WeBuild Concord, and it’s being repurposed into the city’s newest affordable housing apartments.

It’s called the Sanctuary Apartments. More than 100 years ago, people prayed here -- now, it’s a prayer answered.

Tyanna Vandyke and her daughter will be among the first to live here.

“Renting is very expensive, I’m close to probably about $2,000 just renting a house alone here,” Tyanna told Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz.

“If we get like a big backyard, we can run around and play together,” said Vandyke’s daughter.

They will be able to rent at the Sanctuary Apartments at an affordable rate. That will let them save up for a house someday. WeBuild requires every resident to go through financial counseling.

“I don’t have to do it on my own,” Vandyke said.

WeBuild CEO Dr. Patrick Graham says the 13-unit property and WeBuild process will help Tyanna and her daughter, and others like them, reach their dream goals. They’re promoting financial stability and generational wealth.

“Just letting her know that it’s rough out here, but if we work hard at what we want to do, it can happen,” Graham said.

The group just held its ribbon-cutting at the complex on Tuesday. You can learn more about the initiative or get involved at this link.

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