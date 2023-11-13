City of Rock Hill weighing big changes to short-term rental rules

ROCK HILL, S.C. — There could be more changes on the way for short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO in Rock hill.

The Rock Hill City Council is voting Monday on new changes to rules set for people who rent out their homes or rooms. The changes would allow rentals only in commercial areas, not residential areas.

If the vote passes, the city would drop some restrictions they implemented last year. There would no longer be a cap on the number of short-term rental units, and the city would also drop restrictions on how close rentals can be to one another. The city would also no longer have to inspect each rental.

Channel 9 spoke to Tom Hutto earlier this year after he filed a lawsuit against the city over those restrictions.

“They’re squashing and running out Airbnbs, they’re running out a lot of people,” Hutto said. “Multi-billionaires, for example, don’t want to do business here because they micromanage things and they do things that they want, and not necessarily based on what’s best for the community.”

The city council will have to vote on the new rule changes twice before they could potentially take effect.

Channel 9′s Almiya White reached out to city leaders ahead of Monday night’s vote, but no council members responded.

We’ll keep an eye on the first and potentially second votes on these rule changes.

