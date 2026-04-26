City of Statesville to enforce water restrictions with fines

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The city of Statesville announced that it will be enforcing water restrictions with fines starting May 4.

City officials said the area is experiencing Stage 3 drought conditions.

Starting at 8 a.m. on May 4, City of Statesville water customers could incur fines up to $600.

During a Stage 3 drought, city codes allow fines starting at $200. On a second offense, the fine jumps to $400, and then $600 for every offense after that.

Should the drought conditions improve and it drops to a Stage 2, fines would start at $100, with a $200 fine for a second offense and a $300 fine for all offenses after that.

The City of Statesville has prohibited all irrigation except for the following:

Tree and bed irrigation is allowed by bubble, drip, or hand methods only.

Odd-numbered addresses may be irrigated Saturday from 8 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

Even numbered and unnumbered addresses may irrigate Sunday from 8 p.m. to Monday at 8 a.m.

Athletic fields and golf course fairways must follow an alternative watering plan approved by the Director.

Several activities have been prohibited as well, including the following:

All residential vehicle washing is prohibited.

Outdoor ornamental water use, including fountains and ponds without fish, is prohibited.

Filling swimming pools is prohibited, though top offs are allowed.

Washing of public buildings, sidewalks, and streets is prohibited except when necessary for safety or public health.

Dust suppression, street washing, and hydrant flushing are prohibited except to maintain safety, water quality, and regulatory compliance.

The city has asked that all residents work to reduce unnecessary water use. Additional restrictions may be put in place if conditions worsen or continue.

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