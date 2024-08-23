Cleveland Co. rodeo-goers upset after towing enforced for first time in 16 years

MOORESBORO, N.C. — For the first time, an annual cowboy experience in Cleveland County implemented towing at the event, leaving some rodeo-goers dealing with the headache of getting their cars back.

The Ebony Horsemen host the rodeo with Black riders. They’ve held it in Mooresboro since 2008 but have never had towing until this year.

A spokesperson for the riders said county officials expressed concerns about getting emergency vehicles to people in the area if cars parked on the side of the road and blocked access. She said the highway patrol put up digital signs warning people not to park on the side of the roads.

One attendee told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she didn’t see the signs Saturday night and said she asked troopers and security if she could park on the side of the road, and they said yes.

Hours later, she learned her car and about 30 others were towed, according to the highway patrol.

The driver lives about an hour away. She said she paid $300 to get her truck back and she worried because her medication for cancer was in the truck. She has it back now.

>> Organizers said they tried to warn attendees about parking changes, which is part of the story Lemon will have on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 tornadoes with 110 mph winds hit Gaston, Cleveland counties, NWS says)

2 tornadoes with 110 mph winds hit Gaston, Cleveland counties, NWS says

©2024 Cox Media Group