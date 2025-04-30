45-year-old woman dies in apartment fire, Kings Mountain police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A 45-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday morning in an apartment fire in Kings Mountain, police said.

Calls came into the Kings Mountain Police Department at around 4 a.m. about a fire at the Green Tree Apartments on Charles Street.

Firefighters got there while one of the apartment buildings was engulfed in flames.

The fire got under control, and during the search, crews found the body of Evelyn Blakeney, of Kings Mountain.

Evelyn Blakeney (DMV)

Several families were displaced because two apartments were destroyed, and six had extensive smoke and water damage.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones affected by this loss,” officials said. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the following agencies for their swift response and mutual assistance during this difficult incident.”

The cause is under investigation.

The following agencies responded to the fire: Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Crowders Mountain Fire Department, Bethlehem Fire Department, Grover Fire Department, Kings Mountain Police Department, Cleveland County EMS, Cleveland County Fire Marshal’s Office, Kings Mountain Energy Services, and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department Chaplain.

