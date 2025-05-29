CLT attraction unveils final piece

CHARLOTTE — Sullenberger Aviation Museum adds a new wing this weekend with the opening of “Aviation City,” the final piece in the 105,000-square-foot educational and historical campus opened last year.

On Wednesday morning, museum and airport executives opened the 11,000-square-foot, $1.5 million addition to media for a sneak preview. The addition is housed in what’s known as the 1936 Historic Hangar, built as a Works Progress Administration project and refurbished to house a history of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) chronicling a century of aviation. The hangar was designated as a Historic Landmark in 2002.

In June 2024, the main gallery and other museum features opened, concentrating on aviation innovation and its impact on society and the region.

Stephen Saucier, the museum’s CEO, told CBJ that the opening of Aviation City completes the campus, though there will always be updates and tweaks.

